COVID skewed journey-to-work census data. Here's how city planners can make the best of it
By Melanie Davern, Associate Professor, Director Australian Urban Observatory, Centre for Urban Research, RMIT University
Alan Both, Senior Research Fellow, Centre for Urban Research, RMIT University
Jago Dodson, Professor of Urban Policy and Director, Centre for Urban Research, RMIT University
Tiebei (Terry) Li, Senior Research Fellow, School of Global, Urban and Social Studies, RMIT University
City planning needs up-to-date data on where people work, how they get to work and how far they travel. Normally the census provides that, but this time round our biggest cities were in lockdown.
- Monday, October 10, 2022