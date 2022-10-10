Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

The Nord Stream breaches are a stark reminder of the vulnerabilities in undersea infrastructure

By Claudio Bozzi, Lecturer in Law, Deakin University
Share this article
On the night of September 26, near the end of the calm season on the Baltic, a broiling kilometre-wide circle disturbed the face of the sea and a huge mass of methane erupted into the air. The gas formed a cloud that crossed Europe, in what’s considered the greatest single release of this potent greenhouse gas ever recorded.

It was caused by four breaches of Russia’s Nord Stream 1 and 2 gas pipelines, located in or near the territorial seas of Denmark and Sweden. Seismologists detected…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ COVID skewed journey-to-work census data. Here's how city planners can make the best of it
~ Shannon Burns' Childhood is a story of disconnection, neglect, violence and poverty
~ Self-compassion is the superpower year 12 students need for exams ... and life beyond school
~ How should we manage COVID without rules? Keep testing and stay home when positive
~ UN experts call for complete abolition of death penalty as ‘only viable path’
~ Ukraine war: Putin's off ramp and why he is unlikely to take it
~ The Lindisfarne Gospels: the story of how a medieval masterpiece was made
~ Russia: Vladimir Kara-Murza, jailed prisoner of conscience, awarded Václav Havel Prize
~ Russian attacks on Kyiv and cities across Ukraine are an escalation of aggression and apparent violations of laws of war
~ The magic of touch: how deafblind people taught us to 'see' the world differently during COVID
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter