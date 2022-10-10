Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

World Bank Guidance for Universal Social Protection is Lacking

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image A woman and her child receive relief goods distributed by a community service center in Kathmandu, Nepal on June 4, 2021. © 2021 Sipa USA via AP As rising inflation, climate change impacts, the Covid-19 pandemic, and armed conflicts create increasing levels of hunger, poverty, and inequality worldwide, universal social protection (USP) – designed to ensure an adequate standard of living for all people – is more important than ever. The World Bank is the largest donor towards social protection, with a portfolio of US$29.5 billion in 71 countries. Two weeks back, the…


© Human Rights Watch -


