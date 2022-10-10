Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Headcovers have always been political in Iran – for women on all sides

By Eliz Sanasarian, Professor of Political Science and Gender and Sexuality Studies, USC Dornsife College of Letters, Arts and Sciences
Share this article
A friend and I were strolling through Tehran’s streets one afternoon when she was approached by a member of the “morality police,” an agency tasked with enforcing modesty laws in public. First, the policewoman warned her to cover her hair by pulling forward her scarf. Next, she was ordered to remove her sunglasses.

“What do you have there?” the policewoman asked loudly, examining my friend’s green eyes for makeup. There was none, but her stare was full of hate. “Behave yourself!” the policewoman warned.

As we walked away, my friend stopped, turned and looked back at her,…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Why Donald Trump was bad for America but good for Canada
~ Can big data really predict what makes a song popular?
~ How colleges and universities can get innovation wrong (and how they can get it right)
~ Our moon has been slowly drifting away from Earth over the past 2.5 billion years
~ Iran: the hijab protests are now massive, but a revolution will need the military to change sides
~ How to steer money for drinking water and sewer upgrades to the communities that need it most
~ Who invented music? The search for stone flutes, clay whistles and the dawn of song
~ The 5,000-year history of writer's block
~ Saudi Arabia: Young men face imminent execution despite assurances on re-sentencing juveniles to prison terms
~ Crimean Bridge blast: experts assess the damage
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter