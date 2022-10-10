Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

World Mental Health Day: Support Conflict Survivors

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Farhan*, a 29-year-old man from Kapisa province, said he could not sleep during the night: “I’m in bed [in France], but my mind is in Afghanistan.” © 2022 John Holmes for Human Rights Watch (Brussels) – Governments, UN agencies, and humanitarian organizations should take concrete steps to develop and invest in psychosocial support for people affected by armed conflicts, Human Rights Watch said today. In line with the theme of World Mental Health Day 2022 on October 10, to “make mental health and well-being for all a global priority,” the focus should be on community-based,…


© Human Rights Watch -


