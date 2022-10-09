Tolerance.ca
All governments are guilty of running political ads on the public purse. Here's how to stop it

By Kate Griffiths, Deputy Program Director, Grattan Institute
Anika Stobart, Senior Associate, Grattan Institute
Danielle Wood, Chief executive officer, Grattan Institute
If you watch TV or read the paper, you’ve probably seen ads spruiking the achievements of the federal or state government – from the next big transport project to how they’re reducing the cost of living. While some government ads are needed, many are little more than thinly-disguised political ads on the public dime.

A new Grattan Institute report shows both Coalition and Labor governments, at federal and state levels, use taxpayer-funded advertising for political purposes.…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


