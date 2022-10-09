Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Nigeria's missing virus hunters: university decline robs country of virologists

By Oyewale Tomori, Fellow, Nigerian Academy of Science
Financial support for science and research in Nigeria remains pathetic. This has led to the deterioration in the quantity and quality of trained virologists at universities.The Conversation


