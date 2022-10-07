Tolerance.ca
Annie Ernaux, French feminist who uses language as 'a knife', wins Nobel Prize for Literature

By Véronique Duché, A.R. Chisholm Professor of French, The University of Melbourne
Annie Ernaux is the first French woman to win the Nobel Prize for Literature. Her autofiction masterpiece, The Years, has been called a modern In Search of Lost Time.The Conversation


