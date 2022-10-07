Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Americas: Military monitoring of civil society organizations shows deteriorating respect for human rights

By Amnesty International
Share this article
The leaks obtained by the Guacamaya collective from various servers belonging to the armed forces in different countries in the region have revealed monitoring of the activities of civil society organizations, including Amnesty International, by the military in Mexico and Peru so far, showing the deterioration of respect for human rights, Amnesty International said today. […] The post Americas: Military monitoring of civil society organizations shows deteriorating respect for human rights appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


Read complete article

© Amnesty International -


More
~ Why you should train your cat – and how to do it
~ Discovering the three largest shipwrecks in the St. Lawrence River
~ French Football Federation Backs Remedy for Qatar’s Migrants
~ Russia: First Treason Charges for Criticizing Kremlin
~ Nobel Peace Prize winners shine spotlight on ‘the power of civil society to promote peace’
~ Egypt urged to ensure civil society’s full participation in COP27 climate summit
~ Burkina Faso: UN rights office calls for probe into coup-related deaths and injuries
~ Of coal pots, bicycles and macaroni pie: Is Trinidad & Tobago's government out of touch?
~ Nobel peace prize goes to Belarusian, Russian and Ukrainian human rights activists
~ Hijab law in Iran over the decades: the continuing battle for reform
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter