Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

French Football Federation Backs Remedy for Qatar’s Migrants

By Human Rights Watch
FIFA President Gianni Infantino, left, speaks with French Football Federation President Noel Le Graet before the start of the 69th FIFA congress in Paris, June 5, 2019. © 2019 AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino, File The French Football Federation (FFF) finally broke its silence in the leadup to the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. Earlier this week, the FFF's vice president stated at a conference organized at the FFF headquarter that the FFF was working with a dozen other federations on the creation of "a compensation fund for all those who have been victims of work accidents…


© Human Rights Watch -


