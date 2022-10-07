Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Russia: First Treason Charges for Criticizing Kremlin

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Opposition activist Vladimir Kara-Murza in Moscow. © 2021 AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko (Berlin, October 7, 2022) – Russian authorities have brought a charge of high treason against an opposition politician, Vladimir Kara-Murza, in a blatant attempt to quash any criticism of the Kremlin and deter contact with the international community, Human Rights Watch said today.  This is the third baseless criminal charge against Kara-Murza since he was detained in April 2022. He has already been indicted for spreading “fake news” about the Russian Armed Forces because he…


© Human Rights Watch -


