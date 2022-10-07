Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Our *Homo sapiens* ancestors shared the world with Neanderthals, Denisovans and other types of humans whose DNA lives on in our genes

By Joshua Akey, Professor at the Lewis-Sigler Institute for Integrative Genomics, Princeton University
Share this article
Ancient DNA helps reveal the tangled branches of the human family tree. Not only did our ancestors live alongside other human species, they mated with them, too.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Russians fleeing Putin’s war face long border queues, overpriced flights, fear, and uncertainty
~ Indian farmers are pushed to despair with huge bank loans
~ Nobel Prize: How click chemistry and bioorthogonal chemistry are transforming the pharmaceutical and material industries
~ Hijab rules have nothing to do with Islamic tenets and everything to do with repressing women
~ What is a bodhisattva? A scholar of Buddhism explains
~ Investing in indoor air quality improvements in schools will reduce COVID transmission and help students learn
~ Census data hides racial diversity of US 'Hispanics' – to the country's detriment
~ A Pennsylvania prison gets a Scandinavian-style makeover – and shows how the US penal system could become more humane
~ Elon Musk’s revived US$44 billion Twitter bid is another twist in this tale, but it may not be the last
~ New satellite mapping with AI can quickly pinpoint hurricane damage across an entire state to spot where people may be trapped
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter