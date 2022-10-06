Tolerance.ca
Why so many medieval manuscripts feature doodles – and what they reveal

By Madeleine S. Killacky, PhD Candidate, Medieval Literature, Bangor University
To “doodle” means to draw or scrawl aimlessly, and the history of the word goes back to the early 20th century. Scribbling haphazard words, squiggly lines and mini-drawings, however, is a much older practice and its presence in books tells us a lot about how people engaged with literature in the past.

Although you wouldn’t dare doodle on a medieval manuscript today, squiggly lines (sometimes resembling fish or even elongated people), mini-drawings (a knight fighting a snail, for instance), and random objects appear quite often in medieval books. Usually found in the flyleaves or margins,…The Conversation


