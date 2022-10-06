Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Climate change: the fairest way to tax carbon is to make air travel more expensive

By Milena Buchs, Professor of Sustainable Welfare, University of Leeds
Giulio Mattioli, Research Fellow, Department of Transport Planning, Technical University of Dortmund
Despite the fact that poorer people generally have lower emissions, taxes on the carbon dioxide (CO₂) our activities emit tend to affect people on low incomes more than richer people. Having less money means you can ill afford a switch to an untaxed alternative, like an electric car, or pay for carbon-saving measures like home insulation. You are also more likely to struggle to use less of an essential good like petrol or gas for heating, even if the price…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


