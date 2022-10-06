Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

With seemingly endless data storage at our fingertips, 'digital hoarding' could be an increasing problem

By Darshana Sedera, Associate Dean (Research), Southern Cross University
Sachithra Lokuge, Lecturer, Information Systems, University of Southern Queensland
As data storage has become more accessible than ever, the amount of digital “stuff” we all have stashed away is on the rise, too – for many of us, it’s becoming more unwieldy by the day.

In a recent paper published in the journal Information & Management, we have investigated a rising phenomenon called “digital hoarding” – the need to acquire and hold onto digital content without an intended purpose.

The way we interact with digital content through easily available…The Conversation


© The Conversation -


