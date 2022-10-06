Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Zulu monarchy: how royal women have asserted their agency and power throughout history

By Jill E. Kelly, Associate Professor of History, Southern Methodist University
Liz Timbs, Assistant Professor, University of North Carolina Wilmington
The passing away of South Africa’s Zulu king Zwelithini kaBhekuzulu in March 2021 refocused attention on the role of royal women in Zulu leadership. After the official mourning period, and to the surprise of many observers, the late king’s will appointed his senior wife Queen Mantfombi…The Conversation


