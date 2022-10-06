Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Austerity led to twice as many excess UK deaths as previously thought – here's what that means for future cuts

By Danny Dorling, Halford Mackinder Professor of Geography, University of Oxford
Share this article
Cuts to public services and living standards across Britain from 2010 contributed to 335,000 excess deaths – twice as many as previously thought, according to new research. These austerity measures were introduced by the coalition government elected into office that year, partly in response to the banking crash of 2008.

Previous estimates had suggested that 152,000 people died prematurely between 2015 and 2019 due to austerity.…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Horrific Thailand nursery attack prompts swift international condemnation
~ Zulu monarchy: how royal women have asserted their agency and power throughout history
~ Nigerian newborns weigh less if their mothers use biomass fuel - a major health risk
~ Uganda: an ancient circumcision ritual is key to imparting communal knowledge
~ COVID cases are rising in England – here's how things might play out as we move towards winter
~ 'Sea monsters' were real millions of years ago. New fossils tell about their rise and fall
~ Liz Truss: this is what happens when governments pursue growth at all costs
~ Do we have free will – and do we want it? Thomas the Tank Engine offers clues
~ China: Xinjiang vote failure betrays core mission of UN Human Rights Council
~ Unfreedom Monitor report: Data Governancce
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter