Abuse in women's professional soccer was an 'open secret' – the 'bystander effect' and structural barriers prevented more players from speaking out
By Heather Hensman Kettrey, Assistant Professor of Sociology, Clemson University
Robert Marx, Assistant Professor of Child and Adolescent Development, San José State University
A new report has highlighted ‘systemic’ verbal, emotional and sexual abuse of women’s soccer players. Many feared retaliation if they spoke out, while others didn’t think it was their place.
- Thursday, October 6, 2022