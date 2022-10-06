Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

On our wettest days, stormclouds can dump 30 trillion litres of water across Australia

By Andrew King, Senior Lecturer in Climate Science, The University of Melbourne
This week, rain has drenched almost all of Australia – even the arid interior. The heaviest falls have hit the continent’s southeast, where the huge deluge has just propelled Sydney past its annual rainfall record of 2.2 metres with three months to go until year’s end.

Other parts of the eastern seaboard are bracing for yet more flooding in…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


