Human Rights Observatory

Why increasing support for Ukraine is critical to Australia's security as a 'middle power'

By William Partlett, Associate Professor, The University of Melbourne
Support for Ukraine is normally described in ideological or moral terms as a duty to support democracies in the face of resurgent totalitarianism.

This is an important consideration. But since Russia’s declared annexation of Ukraine’s sovereign land last week, there’s now a hard-headed security rationale for supporting Ukraine in its…The Conversation


© The Conversation -


