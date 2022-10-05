Pollen does more than make you sneeze. It can cause thunderstorm asthma, even if you're not asthmatic
By Shyamali Dharmage, NHMRC Professorial Fellow, The University of Melbourne
Jo Douglass, Professor of Medicine, The University of Melbourne
Sabrina Idrose, PhD Candidate, The University of Melbourne
Climate change has caused melting icebergs, flooding, and landslides. It can also bring about an increase in pollen levels, prolong the duration of pollen season, and cause more pollen-related health problems.
Pollen grains landing on the moist membranes of the nose or eyes cause “hay fever” (allergic rhinitis) in one…
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Wednesday, October 5, 2022