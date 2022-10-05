Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

NZ police need better training in privacy and human rights law – here is what should happen

By Claire Breen, Professor of Law, University of Waikato
Alexander Gillespie, Professor of Law, University of Waikato
Edmond Thomas Carrucan, Lecturer in Law, University of Waikato
Valmaine Toki, Professor of Law, University of Waikato
Share this article
Questions about illegal surveillance photography and powerful facial recognition technology suggest updating the police training manual and the Policing Act itself should be a priority.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Paul Yore: the uncompromising Australian artist riotously tackling queer culture, corporate greed and hyperconsumption
~ Megadroughts helped topple ancient empires. We’ve found their traces in Australia’s past, and expect more to come
~ Shantaram – the Black white man's burden
~ Solomon Islands Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare is coming to Australia. What should we expect from his visit?
~ Here's another type of COVID test to get your head around. But is this new home kit worth the cost?
~ Has Patagonia defined a new gold standard for business responsibility?
~ Bangladesh Government Keeps Rewarding Rights Abusers
~ Torture is ‘widespread’ and likely underestimated in DR Congo: UN report
~ Why the Middle Ages have such a bad reputation
~ Searing summers in European cities pose a continent-wide health inequality challenge
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter