NZ police need better training in privacy and human rights law – here is what should happen
By Claire Breen, Professor of Law, University of Waikato
Alexander Gillespie, Professor of Law, University of Waikato
Edmond Thomas Carrucan, Lecturer in Law, University of Waikato
Valmaine Toki, Professor of Law, University of Waikato
Questions about illegal surveillance photography and powerful facial recognition technology suggest updating the police training manual and the Policing Act itself should be a priority.
- Wednesday, October 5, 2022