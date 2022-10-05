Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Long-term renters evicted during housing boom face homelessness

By Edith Wilson, PhD Candidate, Department of Sociology, University of Guelph
Share this article
As property values skyrocket, long-term renters — many of whom are elderly — face the very real risk of homelessness.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Why the Middle Ages have such a bad reputation
~ Searing summers in European cities pose a continent-wide health inequality challenge
~ Bolsonaro's first-round election bounce back reminds us why populist leaders are so popular
~ COVID has taken a greater toll on mental health among people from ethnic minorities – sadly this is no surprise
~ Vegetarians more likely to be depressed than meat-eaters – possible reasons
~ On the brink: Global crises ranging from climate to economic meltdown demand radical change
~ Climate risk index shows threats to 90 per cent of the world's marine species
~ Myanmar: Puma Energy to leave amid scrutiny of aviation fuel supplies
~ Iran: Security Forces Fire On, Kill Protesters
~ Women in Antarctica face assault and harassment – and a legacy of exclusion and mistreatment
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter