Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

The big reason Florida insurance companies are failing isn't just hurricane risk – it’s fraud and lawsuits

By Shahid S. Hamid, Professor of Finance, Florida International University
Share this article
About 9% of homeowner property claims nationwide are filed in Florida, yet 79% of lawsuits related to property claims are filed there.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Women in Antarctica face assault and harassment – and a legacy of exclusion and mistreatment
~ Why most Muslims – but far from all – celebrate Mawlid, the Prophet Muhammad's birthday
~ Breast cancer awareness campaigns too often overlook those with metastatic breast cancer – here's how they can do better
~ Gonorrhea became more drug resistant while attention was on COVID-19 – a molecular biologist explains the sexually transmitted superbug
~ Nobel prize awarded for 'click chemistry' – an environmentally friendly method of building molecules
~ Woman King is worth watching: but be aware that its take on history is problematic
~ Lesotho bungles political reforms, risking fresh bout of instability after 2022 poll
~ Construction waste is costly: what's causing it on South African building sites
~ Truss cut the most popular taxes -- this wasn't an accident, but it may be a mistake
~ Liz Truss: what her Conservative party conference speech revealed
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter