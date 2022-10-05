Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Construction waste is costly: what's causing it on South African building sites

By Anne Fitchett, Associate Professor and Assistant Dean, University of the Witwatersrand
Share this article
The complexity of construction projects has driven an increase in building waste, which is difficult to recycle and reuse. But there are ways to minimise the problem.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Women in Antarctica face assault and harassment – and a legacy of exclusion and mistreatment
~ Why most Muslims – but far from all – celebrate Mawlid, the Prophet Muhammad's birthday
~ Breast cancer awareness campaigns too often overlook those with metastatic breast cancer – here's how they can do better
~ Gonorrhea became more drug resistant while attention was on COVID-19 – a molecular biologist explains the sexually transmitted superbug
~ The big reason Florida insurance companies are failing isn't just hurricane risk – it’s fraud and lawsuits
~ Nobel prize awarded for 'click chemistry' – an environmentally friendly method of building molecules
~ Woman King is worth watching: but be aware that its take on history is problematic
~ Lesotho bungles political reforms, risking fresh bout of instability after 2022 poll
~ Truss cut the most popular taxes -- this wasn't an accident, but it may be a mistake
~ Liz Truss: what her Conservative party conference speech revealed
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter