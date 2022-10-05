Three ways to make the most of college and university – surprising insights from economics
By David Comerford, Senior Lecturer in Economics and Behavioural Science, University of Stirling
Paul Cowell, Senior Lecturer in Economics and Deputy Associate Dean of Learning and Teaching, University of Stirling
Choosing a college or university course is one of the most important decisions you will ever make. What you study and where you study it will shape your career, your friends and peers and, quite possibly, the rest of your life.
That sounds daunting, especially when this critical decision usually presents itself early on in life. So how are you to make the most of these opportunities? As an education economist and a behavioural scientist, we are well placed to give some good, evidence-based tips on how to make the most of your college or university experience.
1. Try out clubs…
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Wednesday, October 5, 2022