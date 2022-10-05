Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Nord Stream pipeline sabotage: how an attack could have been carried out and why Europe was defenceless

By Christian Bueger, Professor of International Relations, University of Copenhagen
Share this article
Whatever caused the damage to the Nord Stream gas pipelines in the Baltic Sea, it appears to be the first major attack on critical “subsea” (underwater) infrastructure in Europe. It’s now widely thoughtnot least by Nato – that the explosions that led to major leaks in the two pipelines were not caused by accidents. The alliance says they were a deliberate act of sabotage.

The attacks occurred in the…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Africa in space: 5 interesting reads on the continent's achievements and future
~ Liz Truss: a brief guide to her economic ideas and what the evidence says about them
~ Iranian women burning their hijabs are striking at the Islamic Republic's brand
~ UN: Deny Venezuela Human Rights Council Seat
~ France: Liberia Atrocity Trial
~ Labor's plan to save threatened species is an improvement – but it's still well short of what we need
~ Will the National Anti-Corruption Commission actually stamp out corruption in government?
~ UN Human Rights Council Should Mandate Expert Monitor on Russia
~ Kazakhstan: Families Struggle to Enjoy Basic Rights
~ Cuba: Tactics of repression must not be repeated
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter