Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Health worker burnout and 'compassion fatigue' put patients at risk. How can we help them help us?

By Sue Dean, Lead Lecturer Practitioner, Nursing, Faculty of Health., Southern Cross University
Deb Massey, Associate Professor, Faculty of Health, School of Nursing, Southern Cross University
Burnout and ‘compassion fatigue’ can compromise patient safety and signal health worker exhaustion. And they are a ticking time bomb for health care.The Conversation


