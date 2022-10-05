Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Kazakhstan: Families Struggle to Enjoy Basic Rights

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image A woman carries a child in the village of Zhalanash, Kazakhstan, April 16, 2017. © 2017 REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov (Berlin, October 5, 2022) – Vulnerable populations in Kazakhstan are not able to secure their basic social and economic rights, Human Rights Watch said today. Almost a million people are receiving help from Kazakhstan’s main social assistance program, Targeted Social Assistance(TSA), but the program is failing to protect many people who need assistance. Rigid eligibility criteria and means tests exclude many people in need of support. The government should…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -


