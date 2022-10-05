'Hybrid warfare': Nord Stream attacks show how war is evolving
By Meredith Primrose Jones, Researcher - Oceania Cyber Security Centre; Researcher - Centre for Cyber Security Research and Innovation, RMIT University
Sascha-Dominik (Dov) Bachmann, Professor in Law and Co-Convener National Security Hub (University of Canberra) and Research Fellow (adjunct) - The Security Institute for Governance and Leadership in Africa, Faculty of Military Science, Stellenbosch University- NATO Fellow Asia-Pacific, University of Canberra
If the Nord Stream attacks were an act of sabotage, this shows how energy infrastructure can be strategically targeted as an act of ‘hybrid warfare’.
