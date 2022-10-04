What is multi-factor authentication, and how should I be using it?
By Jongkil Jay Jeong, CyberCRC Senior Research Fellow, Centre for Cyber Security Research and Innovation (CSRI), Deakin University
Ashish Nanda, CyberCRC Research Fellow, Centre for Cyber Security Research and Innovation (CSRI), Deakin University
Syed Wajid Ali Shah, CSCRC Research Fellow, Centre for Cyber Security Research and Innovation, Deakin University
An additional verification step can go a long way to protect your online stuff – but not all methods are equally safe.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Tuesday, October 4, 2022