What is 'blended learning' and how can it benefit post-secondary students?
By Siobhán McPhee, Associate Professor of Teaching, Geography Department, University of British Columbia
Micheal Jerowsky, PhD Candidate, Department of Geography, University of British Columbia
Teaching approaches should be rooted in learning objectives or students’ experiences, and these considerations aren’t the same as whether course components are online or in-person.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Tuesday, October 4, 2022