Human Rights Observatory

Five things to do in your 20s and 30s to reduce your risk of preventable cancer

By Sarah Allinson, Senior Lecturer, Lancaster University
Most of us don’t think about cancer when we’re in our 20s and 30s. But recent research has shown that people born after 1990 are more likely to develop cancer before the age of 50 than any other generation before.