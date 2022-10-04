Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

University students are hidden targets of county lines drug dealing – new report

By Beth Hall, Graduate Teaching Assistant/PhD Candidate, University of Central Lancashire
Roxanne Khan, Director of HARM (Honour Abuse Research Matrix); Course Leader, Forensic Psychology, University of Central Lancashire
For young adults, university is a period of firsts: their first time living away from home, having to budget their money and going to pubs and nightclubs. For many, it will also be the first time they will try drugs, and as our new report shows, be exploited by county lines drug dealers.

County lines is a model of drugs distribution that involves transporting and trading illicit drugs from one part of the country to another, and selling…The Conversation


