University students are hidden targets of county lines drug dealing – new report
By Beth Hall, Graduate Teaching Assistant/PhD Candidate, University of Central Lancashire
Roxanne Khan, Director of HARM (Honour Abuse Research Matrix); Course Leader, Forensic Psychology, University of Central Lancashire
For young adults, university is a period of firsts: their first time living away from home, having to budget their money and going to pubs and nightclubs. For many, it will also be the first time they will try drugs, and as our new report shows, be exploited by county lines drug dealers.
County lines is a model of drugs distribution that involves transporting and trading illicit drugs from one part of the country to another, and selling…
- Tuesday, October 4, 2022