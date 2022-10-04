Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

COVID and the cost of living crisis are set to collide this winter – the fallout will be greatest for the most vulnerable

By Simon Nicholas Williams, Lecturer in Psychology, Swansea University
Share this article
If governments fail to take action, the cost of living crisis will worsen the impact of the pandemic this winter, and vice versa.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Supporters hold rallies around the world in solidarity with the Iranian people
~ Women in Turkey stand in solidarity with women of Iran
~ Five things to do in your 20s and 30s to reduce your risk of preventable cancer
~ How the tech giants are innovating to weather the looming downturn
~ New Alzheimer's drug slows cognitive decline – and may be available as early as next year
~ Fracking: the simple test for whether it should happen in the UK
~ University students are hidden targets of county lines drug dealing – new report
~ Tracey Rose, renegade South African artist: understanding her 30 years of outrage
~ Africa in space: continent has a lot to gain, but proper plans must be put in place
~ Diabetes in South Africa: 60% aren't being screened for complications, according to new study
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter