Human Rights Observatory

Five steps every researcher should take to ensure participants are not harmed and are fully heard

By Jasper Knight, Professor of Physical Geography, University of the Witwatersrand
Academic research is not always abstract or theoretical. Nor does it take place in a vacuum. Research in many different disciplines is often grounded in the real world; it aims to understand and address problems that affect people and the environment, such as climate change, poverty, migration or natural hazards.

This means researchers often have to interact with and collect data from a wide range of different people in government, industry and civil society. These are known as research participants.

Over the last 50 years, the relationship between researcher and participant…The Conversation


