Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Karl, Karel or Karol? The translation confusion over King Charles III's name, explained

By Neil Bermel, Professor of Russian and Slavonic Studies, University of Sheffield
Prince Charles is no more. In the English-speaking world, we’re now getting used to calling the former Prince of Wales “King Charles III”. As the King has chosen to keep his birth name as his regnal title, the change isn’t too difficult. But in other languages, things are more complicated.

Looking at leading foreign press outlets, Charles’s name is translated in a variety of ways. His title of king is usually translated as French roi,…The Conversation


