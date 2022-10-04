Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Nuclear war: does it take luck or reasoning to avoid it? Lessons from the Cuban missile crisis, 60 years on

By Tom Vaughan, Lecturer, Aberystwyth University
Because the west avoided a nuclear war over the Cuban missile crisis it should not be overconfident about Russia’s nuclear threats.The Conversation


