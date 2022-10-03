Some coronaviruses kill, while others cause a common cold. We are getting closer to knowing why
By Dewald Schoeman, PhD Candidate, Molecular Biology and Virology, University of the Western Cape
Burtram C. Fielding, Dean Faculty of Natural Sciences and Professor, University of the Western Cape
Ruben Cloete, Lecturer in Bioinformatics, University of the Western Cape
The enigmatic envelope protein seems to hold the key to understanding why some human coronaviruses cause more severe disease than others.
- Monday, October 3rd 2022