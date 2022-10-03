Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Drug addiction in South Africa: what was learned from six young men recovering from opioids

By Thabani Khumalo, Senior Lecturer, Discipline of Psychology, Applied Human Sciences, Pietermaritzburg Campus, University of KwaZulu-Natal
Share this article
The ways we intervene in curbing addiction to substances has shifted from the medical era, focusing on acute care, to a comprehensive chronic care model. People need long-term support to stay off substances, as well as immediate help to stop using them.

But in South Africa there is silence on alternative and innovative ways people recover. The country has an over-reliance on the medical model. This is despite an acknowledgement that addiction as a disease has physiological effects…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Nigeria Agrees to End Military Detention of Children
~ Hurricane Ian capped 2 weeks of extreme storms around the globe: Here's what's known about how climate change fuels tropical cyclones
~ Why UK final-salary pensions may now be unpayable without state support
~ Mini-budget: lessons from the UK's long history of economic crises
~ Some coronaviruses kill, while others cause a common cold. We are getting closer to knowing why
~ Pound recovers but remains at low levels – how to assess the long-term value of sterling
~ Insects will struggle to keep pace with global temperature rise – which could be bad news for humans
~ Ghana’s petroleum sector management is a mess: what’s gone wrong?
~ Trevor Noah brought a new perspective to TV satire - as well as a whole new audience
~ King Charles will redistribute hundreds of charity patronages – here's why they are such an important part of royal life
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter