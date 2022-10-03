Tolerance.ca
King Charles will redistribute hundreds of charity patronages – here's why they are such an important part of royal life

By John Tribe, Senior Lecturer in Law, University of Liverpool
After the Queen’s death, her son not only inherits her role as monarch and a significant fortune. King Charles III will also like take on most of the more than 600 charity patronages previously held by Elizabeth II. And as for the patronages Charles held as Prince of Wales, these will likely pass to his son Prince William, who now holds that title.

The monarchy has engaged in patronage, for altruistic and broader reasons, for approximately 900 years. Patronage has been, traditionally, a vehicle for those in power to exercise, cultivate and entrench their power. By dispensing patronage…The Conversation


© The Conversation -


