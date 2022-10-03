Tolerance.ca
No, it's not just sugary food that's responsible for poor oral health in America's children, especially in Appalachia

By Daniel W. McNeil, Eberly Distiniguished Professor Emeritus, Clinical Professor Emeritus of Dental Public Health & Professional Practice, West Virginia University
Mary L. Marazita, Director, Center for Craniofacial and Dental Genetics; Professor of Oral Biology and of Human Genetics, University of Pittsburgh Health Sciences
Brushing your teeth is essential for maintaining optimal oral health, but like most aspects of health, the full story is more complicated.

As directors of the Center for Oral Health Research in Appalachia, we know firsthand that inequalities exist when it comes to oral health, including in children. Some people…The Conversation


