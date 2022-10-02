Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Studying yeast DNA in space may help protect astronauts from cosmic radiation

By Hamid Kian Gaikani, PhD Candidate, Pharmaceutical Sciences, University of British Columbia
As the potential for space travel increases, it is necessary to develop methods to protect astronauts from environmental stresses in space. Studying the DNA of baker’s yeast may provide some clues.The Conversation


© The Conversation -


