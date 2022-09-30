Tolerance.ca
Ukraine: Missile attack on humanitarian convoy in Zaporizhzhia further proof of Russia’s ‘utter disregard for civilian lives’

By Amnesty International
Responding to reports that at least 25 civilians were killed today by a missile strike on a humanitarian convoy in the Ukrainian city of Zaporizhzhia, Denis Krivosheev, Amnesty International’s Deputy Director for Eastern Europe and Central Asia, said: “The fact that a humanitarian convoy was struck in this horrendous attack is further proof of Russia’s […] The post Ukraine: Missile attack on humanitarian convoy in Zaporizhzhia further proof of Russia’s ‘utter disregard for civilian lives’ appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


© Amnesty International


