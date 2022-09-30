Nicaragua has kicked out hundreds of NGOs – even cracking down on Catholic groups like nuns from Mother Teresa's order
By Kelsey Martin-Morales, Doctoral Student in Political Science, University of South Carolina
Matthew Wilson, Associate Professor of Political Science, University of South Carolina
These crackdowns are occurring around the world in countries that are becoming less free because of what’s known as ‘democratic backsliding.’
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Friday, September 30, 2022