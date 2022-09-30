Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Why IMF comments on the UK economy spooked traders and investors

By Bernhard Reinsberg, Reader in Politics, University of Glasgow
Andreas Kern, Associate Teaching Professor, McCourt School of Public Policy, Georgetown University
Everyone from political pundits to people on the street have issued forth on the new UK government’s tax cut-laden growth plan recently. But it was a rare public rebuke from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) that really impacted financial markets.

Days after the government made its mini-budget announcement, the IMF warned that “large and untargeted fiscal packages” could work at “cross purposes” to monetary policy, referring to current efforts…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


