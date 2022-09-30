Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

EU: Denounce Israel’s Apartheid at Association Council Meeting

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Yair Lapid, then Israeli foreign minister and current prime minister, speaks with the EU’s High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borell during a July 2021 meeting of EU foreign ministers in Brussels. © 2021 AP Photo/Virginia Mayo (Brussels) – The European Union and its member states should condemn Israeli authorities’ crimes against humanity of apartheid and persecution during the EU-Israel Association Council meeting on October 3, 2022, Human Rights Watch said today. The EU and its member states should also press Israeli authorities to end…


© Human Rights Watch


