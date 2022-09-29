Tolerance.ca
Ukraine war: I've just returned from Georgia where they are angry about the conflict and fear an invasion

By Natasha Lindstaedt, Professor, Department of Government, University of Essex
Arriving in the middle of the night at my Tbilisi hotel recently for a research project, I was told that my reservation had been rescinded and the hotel was now fully booked. A huge busload of Russian men had arrived at the hotel before me and were willing to pay more than the advertised price. I found it difficult to find a spare room in Tbilisi, but this was not surprising.

Days earlier the Russian president, Vladimir Putin, had announced a military mobilisation…The Conversation


© The Conversation -


