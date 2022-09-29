Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

'Dark data' is killing the planet – we need digital decarbonisation

By Tom Jackson, Professor of Information and Knowledge Management, Loughborough University
Ian R. Hodgkinson, Professor of Strategy, Loughborough University
More than half of the digital data firms generate is collected, processed and stored for single-use purposes. Often, it is never re-used. This could be your multiple near-identical images held on Google Photos or iCloud, a business’s outdated spreadsheets that will never be used again, or data from internet of things sensors that have no purpose.

