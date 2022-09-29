Tolerance.ca
London marathon: what to eat before, during and after the race

By Lindsay Macnaughton, Assistant Professor, Sport and Exercise Sciences, Durham University
After all the hours that have gone into training for a marathon, it would be a shame to fall at the last hurdle because you haven’t given your body the nutrients it needs.

Your body uses carbohydrates to fuel high-intensity exercise, including marathons. While the body stores some carbohydrate (in the form of glycogen) in the muscles and liver, unfortunately, it can’t…The Conversation


© The Conversation -


